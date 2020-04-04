LocalCoinSwap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $57,070.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $202,386.90 and approximately $57,070.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,272,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,794,393 tokens. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

