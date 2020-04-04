LockTrip (LOC) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. LockTrip has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $31,866.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One LockTrip token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00003346 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Fatbtc, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00017299 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003757 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, Fatbtc, HitBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN, Mercatox and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

