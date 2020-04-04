Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,486,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91,542 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Loews worth $78,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Loews by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Loews during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $241,504.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $516,406.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $341,162.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $968,884. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

