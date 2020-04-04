Loki (LOKI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.97 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. Loki has a market cap of $10.97 million and approximately $8,690.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loki has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003434 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,780.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.00 or 0.02123768 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.55 or 0.03503484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00595389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015268 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00797997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00076604 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025433 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00487845 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014827 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 47,109,091 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. Loki’s official website is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.