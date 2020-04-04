Loom Network (LOOM) Reaches Market Cap of $14.17 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $14.17 million and $7.60 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loom Network has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bittrex, Kucoin and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.85 or 0.02608106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,947,829 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, GOPAX, Binance, DEx.top, Allbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Hotbit, Bitbns, DragonEX, IDEX, Fatbtc, Tidex, LATOKEN, DDEX, Kucoin, YoBit, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

