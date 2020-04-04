Loopring [NEO] Market Capitalization Hits $754,366.18 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, CoinMex, IDAX and Gate.io. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $754,366.18 and $286.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.02630829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00204077 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033943 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX, CoinMex, Switcheo Network and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

