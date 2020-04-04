Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $82.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.32.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

