LRM Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (LRM)

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, LRM Coin has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. LRM Coin has a market capitalization of $205.02 and approximately $1.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LRM Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, STEX and Escodex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.30 or 0.02612594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LRM Coin Coin Profile

LRM Coin’s total supply is 9,949,308 coins. LRM Coin’s official website is lrmcoin.com. LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin.

Buying and Selling LRM Coin

LRM Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, Escodex, CoinExchange and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LRM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LRM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

