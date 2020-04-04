LTO Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.78 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. LTO Network has a total market cap of $7.78 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. One LTO Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMax and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.02608635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00202054 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LTO Network Token Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,396,507 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,738,332 tokens. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitMax and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

