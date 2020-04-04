Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $740.39 Million

Brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to announce sales of $740.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $908.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $579.00 million. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $782.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $4.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 21st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $181.25 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $266.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.64.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,063 shares of company stock worth $40,796,369 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $343,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after buying an additional 120,911 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 134.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $1,546,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

