Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Lumentum worth $85,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LITE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,796,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $35,111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,850,000 after purchasing an additional 162,636 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $9,737,000. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $8,905,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.68.

LITE stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.60. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $93.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

