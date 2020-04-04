LUNA Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LUNA has a market capitalization of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, GOPAX, Upbit and Coinone.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA was first traded on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. LUNA’s official website is terra.money.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Coinone, Bittrex, KuCoin, Bitrue, GDAC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

