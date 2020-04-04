LUNA Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. LUNA has a total market capitalization of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrue, KuCoin, GOPAX and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.13 or 0.02609848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00200928 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 69.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA’s genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUNA is terra.money.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bitrue, GOPAX, KuCoin, Upbit, Bittrex and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

