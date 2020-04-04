Lunyr (LUN) Hits Market Cap of $1.39 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Lunyr has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00008820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Upbit and BigONE. Lunyr has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $2.29 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.83 or 0.02608361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00202274 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046913 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Upbit, YoBit, BigONE, Binance, HitBTC, Liqui, Gate.io, Huobi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

