LUXCoin Price Tops $0.0710 on Major Exchanges (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $552,196.55 and approximately $5,949.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0710 or 0.00001051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 9,356,054 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,590 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

