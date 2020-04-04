Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 456,903 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.47% of Luxfer worth $12,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 529.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

LXFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Luxfer stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $351.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.25 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Research analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

