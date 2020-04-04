Lympo (LYM) Hits Market Cap of $1.06 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $15,985.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Fatbtc, Allbit and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.02630829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00204077 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033943 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, Gate.io, Allbit, Kucoin, Ethfinex, HADAX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.