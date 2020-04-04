Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 134,800 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 118.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Globe Life worth $26,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 1,547.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 166,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 156,020 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,101,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Globe Life from $91.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

In other news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $547,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,103. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.