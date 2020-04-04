Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 14,141 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $30,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $76.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day moving average is $92.03. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

