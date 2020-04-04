Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 42,447 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,831 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,081 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $88,799,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,343,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,419,000 after purchasing an additional 749,816 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.92. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

