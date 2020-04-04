Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 878,191 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 3,476.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 878,191 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.95% of Simply Good Foods worth $25,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 540.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2,146.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,016,030.00. Also, CFO Todd E. Cunfer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 125,461 shares of company stock worth $2,875,588 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58. Simply Good Foods Co has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

