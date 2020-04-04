Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 195.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 71,086 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $26,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,837,000 after buying an additional 345,138 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 250,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,760,000 after buying an additional 187,810 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $46,860,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $38,159,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,338.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 105,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,563,000 after buying an additional 98,519 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $437,047.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total transaction of $418,066.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,823.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $1,192,198. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.29.

HII stock opened at $181.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.89 and its 200 day moving average is $233.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $147.14 and a one year high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.