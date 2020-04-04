Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 107,810 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 109.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,810 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Celanese worth $25,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Celanese by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CE. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Celanese from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Celanese from $128.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.32.

NYSE:CE opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $128.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

