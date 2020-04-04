Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 122,245 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 122,245 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Quest Diagnostics worth $27,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $67,412.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,521.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,598. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

