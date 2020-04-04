Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 17,327 Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,327 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.32% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $26,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, CEO Robert Lynch bought 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.61. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.19.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.