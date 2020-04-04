Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 43,824 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,824 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.44% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $25,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

WH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $764,000. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

