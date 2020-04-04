Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255,342 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.79% of Anixter International worth $24,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Anixter International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,077,000 after purchasing an additional 35,943 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,538,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,042,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Anixter International by 1,961.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,613,000 after purchasing an additional 471,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anixter International by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,722,000 after purchasing an additional 303,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Anixter International alerts:

NYSE:AXE opened at $87.94 on Friday. Anixter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.97%. Anixter International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Anixter International Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE).

Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.