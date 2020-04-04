Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $24,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,233 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,842,000 after acquiring an additional 293,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,964,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,162,000 after acquiring an additional 407,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,709 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $114.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,456 shares of company stock worth $19,499,222 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

