Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 217.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 77,855 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $26,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.09.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $189.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.79. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $154.52 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total transaction of $571,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,743.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,839 shares of company stock valued at $16,241,834. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

