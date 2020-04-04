Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of PVH worth $23,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,505,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $894,340,000 after acquiring an additional 162,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PVH by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,261,000 after acquiring an additional 158,051 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth $134,185,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,448,000 after acquiring an additional 77,866 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Citigroup lowered their price target on PVH from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.57.

NYSE:PVH opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PVH Corp has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $134.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.99.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

