Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,380 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $25,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

UTX stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

