Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $23.90 Million Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.00% of Standard Motor Products worth $23,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 60,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $37.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $859.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $55.85.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.69 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 4,164 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.