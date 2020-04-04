Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $24.20 Million Position in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 2,030.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812,095 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of Peloton worth $24,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at $79,603,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at $571,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 434,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $10,642,511.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,493,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,644,876.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,256,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,100,954 shares of company stock valued at $54,211,105 in the last three months.

PTON stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Peloton has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $37.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.49.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.83) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Peloton Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

