Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $24.95 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,845 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $24,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.72.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.23.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

