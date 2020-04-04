Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $25.46 Million Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Paylocity worth $25,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $162.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,078,007.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,229,500.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,448. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.93. Paylocity Holding Corp has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $150.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

