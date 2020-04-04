Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $26.38 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4,905.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,787 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Cadence Design Systems worth $26,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $3,608,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,272 shares in the company, valued at $64,828,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,446 shares of company stock valued at $24,824,968 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.