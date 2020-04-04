Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $26.51 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 634.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,293 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $26,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,942 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $726,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $8,337,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,528 shares of company stock worth $2,215,891. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $128.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.