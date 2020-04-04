Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $27.69 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 118.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,724 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Discover Financial Services worth $27,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DFS opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 16th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a price objective (down from ) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.88.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.