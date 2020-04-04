Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $29.64 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,891 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $29,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $288.65 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $128.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.42 and a 200-day moving average of $299.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.42.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

