Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $29.99 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $29,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 156,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C opened at $37.49 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average of $70.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $122.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.68.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.