Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $30.39 Million Holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 103.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.31% of American Financial Group worth $30,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in American Financial Group by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,818,000 after buying an additional 37,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFG. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.33.

AFG opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.48. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. American Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.88%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

