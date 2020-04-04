Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,319 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Healthequity worth $24,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthequity in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthequity by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthequity by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Healthequity by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,385,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,695,000 after buying an additional 246,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Healthequity by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $41.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. Healthequity Inc has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.95 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.46%. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Healthequity news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,917,042.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,401.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $440,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,496 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Healthequity from $88.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Healthequity from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

