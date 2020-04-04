Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,597,061 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Guidewire Software worth $29,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

NYSE:GWRE opened at $74.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -296.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.91. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $55,575.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $2,230,141.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,102,018. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.