Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 19,327 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $27,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $124.52 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $398.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.02 and a 200 day moving average of $319.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $333.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

