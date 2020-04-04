Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 104,451 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 104,451 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.31% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $23,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,565,000 after buying an additional 227,562 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,113,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,797,000 after buying an additional 409,856 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 25,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 75,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

NYSE SPR opened at $18.43 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $92.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

