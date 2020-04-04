Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,860,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.96% of Commscope worth $26,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,526,000 after purchasing an additional 216,159 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commscope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 521.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 78,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 378,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 174,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Commscope alerts:

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 15,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on COMM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commscope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.