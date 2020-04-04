Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 837,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,909 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $23,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,195,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,469,836,000 after purchasing an additional 493,257 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,449,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 537,940 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,831,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,669 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,261,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,616,000 after purchasing an additional 128,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,177,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $14.43 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,010,700 shares of company stock worth $23,714,970. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

