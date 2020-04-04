Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 163.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,035 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of Aecom worth $23,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aecom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,044,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,450,000 after purchasing an additional 65,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aecom by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,949,000 after buying an additional 126,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aecom by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,179,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,131,000 after buying an additional 1,568,200 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aecom by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,623,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,169,000 after buying an additional 119,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aecom by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,705,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aecom alerts:

Shares of ACM stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Aecom has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Aecom’s quarterly revenue was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Aecom from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Aecom from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.