Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $26,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 32.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth $836,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 6.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,429 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.15.

Shares of CB opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

