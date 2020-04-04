Magnum (MGM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $210.00

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Magnum coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Magnum has a market cap of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Magnum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.88 or 0.02609803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00203652 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magnum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.